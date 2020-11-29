Area Man Threatens Woman, Steals Purse, Police Say

An area man has been arrested on a warrant for threatening to hurt a woman and then stealing her purse.

Eric Lapenna, 33, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 12, by Milford Police, said the Milford Police.

Lapenna is accused of threatening to hurt a woman that was driving him from an appointment. The female exited the vehicle and Lapenna then grabbed her purse, got in the driver’s seat, and drove away in her vehicle in June 2020.

He was charged with:

Robbery

Breach of peace

Threatening

Two counts of larceny

Lapenna was held on a $20,000 bond.

