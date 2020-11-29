Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Area Man Threatens Woman, Steals Purse, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An area man was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman and stealing her purse.
An area man was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman and stealing her purse. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

An area man has been arrested on a warrant for threatening to hurt a woman and then stealing her purse.

Eric Lapenna, 33, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 12, by Milford Police, said the Milford Police. 

Lapenna is accused of threatening to hurt a woman that was driving him from an appointment. The female exited the vehicle and Lapenna then grabbed her purse, got in the driver’s seat, and drove away in her vehicle in June 2020.

He was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Breach of peace
  • Threatening
  • Two counts of larceny

Lapenna was held on a $20,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.