Apartment Fire Leaves One Unit Inhabitable, Damages Another, Norwalk Fire Officials Say

A fire in a third-floor apartment building left one apartment inhabitable and damaged another in Norwalk.

The fire took place around 5:39 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the kitchen of the apartment at 9-11 Wall Street, said Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Edward Prescott.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters forced their way into the unoccupied apartment and finished extinguishing the fire, that the sprinkler had kept in check, Prescott said.

The fire scorched the countertop and cabinets creating a heavy smoke condition in the apartment and light smoke condition throughout the building.

The sprinkler system was shut down as soon as possible, to limit water damage, but the apartment below on the second floor sustained some minor water damage along with the basement, Prescott said.

Norwalk firefighters respond to an apartment fire. Norwalk Fire Department

Firefighters used squeegees to push standing water out the fire escape door, on the two upper floors.

Tenants of all other apartments were able to return to their units and the fire apartment was posted unfit for occupancy until repairs could be made, he added.

The property owners were making arrangements to have the sprinkler company, alarm company, electricians and cleaning company, respond to restore the building.

Wall Street traffic was diverted by Norwalk Police, for just over an hour, to allow the fire crews operated.

Inspector Luca Feola is investigating the cause of the fire.

