Alleged Shoplifter Threatens To Mace, Cut Employee At Retail Store, Police Say

A New Haven County man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two employees at different locations following a shoplifting incident.

Isreal Skinner, 42, of Hamden, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, after Milford Police responded to the Boscov's on Boston Post Road for a report of a shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

An investigation found that Skinner, who is accused of stealing a $60 sweatshirt, threatened to mace an employee when stopped, police said.

Skinner then allegedly went to a nearby pretzel stand and asked for a knife saying he was going to cut the employee.

He was charged with:

Threatening

Breach of Peace

Larceny

Skinner was released on a promise to appear ticket and set to appear in court in December.

