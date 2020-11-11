Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Alleged Shoplifter Threatens To Mace, Cut Employee At Retail Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man threatened to mace and cut an employee after being stopped for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford.
A man threatened to mace and cut an employee after being stopped for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New Haven County man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two employees at different locations following a shoplifting incident.

Isreal Skinner, 42, of Hamden, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, after Milford Police responded to the Boscov's on Boston Post Road for a report of a shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

An investigation found that Skinner, who is accused of stealing a $60 sweatshirt, threatened to mace an employee when stopped, police said.

Skinner then allegedly went to a nearby pretzel stand and asked for a knife saying he was going to cut the employee.

He was charged with:

  • Threatening
  • Breach of Peace
  • Larceny

Skinner was released on a promise to appear ticket and set to appear in court in December. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.