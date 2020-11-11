Alleged Shoplifter Threatens To Mace, Cut Employee At Retail Store, Police Say

A New Haven County man was arrested after allegedly threatening to harm two employees at different locations following a shoplifting incident.
Isreal Skinner, 42, of Hamden, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, after Milford Police responded to the Boscov's on Boston Post Road for a report of a shoplifting, said the Milford Police.
An investigation found that Skinner, who is accused of stealing a $60 sweatshirt, threatened to mace an employee when stopped, police said.
Skinner then allegedly went to a nearby pretzel stand and asked for a knife saying he was going to cut the employee.
He was charged with:
- Threatening
- Breach of Peace
- Larceny
Skinner was released on a promise to appear ticket and set to appear in court in December.
