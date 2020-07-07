Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Wanted Fairfield County Robbery Suspect

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for robbing the Bridgeport Mini Mart last month.
A man is wanted for robbing the Bridgeport Mini Mart last month. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Fairfield County have released a surveillance photo of a man who robbed a convenience store last month.

Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Department are attempting to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera prior to a robbery at the Bridgeport Mini Mart on North Avenue.

According to police, a masked, hooded man wearing all black robbed the store on Sunday, June 21.

Investigators have not released information about what was taken or how much cash the suspect took off with. No other descriptive information has been provided by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo above has been asked to contact Bridgeport Police Det. Jorge Cintron by calling (203) 581-5227.

