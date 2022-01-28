18-Year-Old Accused Of Hitting, Grabbing Victim By Neck In Fairfield County

An 18-year-old woman from Fairfield County is facing charges after authorities said she grabbed a victim by the neck during an argument.

The Darien Police Department reported that Valeria Henao, of Darien, was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree strangulation in the Friday, Jan. 21, incident.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home in Darien on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the victim told officers that during an argument about a cell phone, Henao hit the victim in the face and grabbed them by the neck.

Henao was arrested following an investigation, authorities reported.

She was released on 10 percent of her $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 24, police said.

