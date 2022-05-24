16-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Fairfield Prep Student-Athlete Posts $2M Bond

The 16-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Fairfield Prep student-athlete is free after posting a $2 million bond.

Raul “Lito” Valle, of Milford, posted the bond on Monday, May 23, according to the Milford Superior Court Clerk.

Valle is charged with the stabbing murder in Shelton of James "Jimmy" McGrath, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence and injuring three others, authorities said.

During court on Monday, Valle's attorney Jake Donovan had requested a reduction in the bond to $1 million, which was denied by the judge.

Under his release, Valle is required to 24/7 lockdown at home, GPS monitoring, turn in his passport, mental health evaluation, and treatment, and live with his mother in Milford.

The judge continued the case to Friday, July 15.

Valle was arrested after numerous people identified him as the person who stabbed McGrath.

The arrest warrant said McGrath, age 17, of Shelton, and friends were at a house party when Valle and a group of his friends arrived and were soon asked to leave.

A fight broke out on the front lawn and several people were allegedly stabbed by Valle.

A witness said after the fight ended, Valle got up and walked to his car and McGrath was standing nearby but not going after him.

"He (the witness) stated (Valle) then turns around and takes his knife and stabs (McGrath) right in the stomach and pulls it out," Detective Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police said in the arrest report.

McGrath, who had been stabbed once in the chest, was given CPR by a neighbor until an ambulance arrived, and he was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

McGrath was laid to rest on Friday, May 20.

