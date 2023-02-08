$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced For Stealing From Company

The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said.

Carolina Guerreno, age 50, of the Town of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last year and has agreed to reimburse her former company, the US Attorney General for Connecticut said. She has repaid $400,000 so far, officials said.

Guerreno worked at a financial services company in Shelton, where she had access to its bank accounts and financial records, authorities said.

Beginning in January 2019, Guerreno began to siphon money from those accounts into hers, and the deceit wasn't discovered until more than two years later, the prosecutor said.

Along with the lavish gifts she purchased for herself, she also used the money to pay off her credit cards, boost her bank statement, and pay her home equity line of credit, officials said. She also paid off her home and put money into her child's college fund.

A financial audit in February 2021 uncovered she had embezzled $1.532,207.24, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.