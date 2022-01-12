14-Year-Old Accused Of Firing Shots Into Occupied Vehicle In Connecticut

A 14-year-old from Connecticut is facing charges after police said he fired shots into an occupied vehicle this past spring.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in New Haven County at about 4:30 p.m. on May 27, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue in Hamden.

Officers found two vehicles that were involved in a crash at the intersection, authorities said.

One of the vehicles had been struck multiple times by gunfire while the vehicle was fleeing from a third vehicle, police reported.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle that was struck were specifically targeted.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

Investigators also later recovered a gun.

Police said a 14-year-old boy from Meriden was later identified as the shooter, and on Tuesday, Jan. 11, he was charged with the following:

Three counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

The teen is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Wednesday, Jan. 19, police said.

