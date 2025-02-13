Petition Making Waves to Rename Long Island Sound In Connecticut's Honor

Poll Do you think the Gulf of Mexico should have been renamed to Gulf of America? Yes No I didn't know it was changed Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the Gulf of Mexico should have been renamed to Gulf of America? Yes 11%

A Change.org petition asks lawmakers to rename the Long Island Sound as the Gulf of Connecticut.

"America has long ignored the greatness of CONNECTICUT! Such as being the pizza capital of the WORLD!!!" the Change.org petition reads.

The joke petition had nearly 500 signatures by Thursday evening, Feb. 13.

Gov. Ned Lamont also took a shot at Trump’s presidential edict with his own rebranding suggestion. On Twitter, the Democrat posted a map with a photo of Long Island Sound crossed out and renamed Connecticut Sound.

He jokingly told news outlets that the name had a "real ring to it."

"I think so, why not? I mean, I've got a president who’s renaming things whenever he wants to," Lamont said. "I think ‘Long Island Sound’ is a little dated. ‘Connecticut Sound’ has got a real ring to it."

