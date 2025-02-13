Fair 38°

SHARE

Petition Making Waves to Rename Long Island Sound In Connecticut's Honor

Shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America on US maps, a new petition is calling to rename the Long Island Sound to reflect Connecticut’s contributions to pizza.

A petition says it's time to change the name of the Long Island Sound to the Gulf of Connecticut after President Donald Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.&nbsp;

A petition says it's time to change the name of the Long Island Sound to the Gulf of Connecticut after President Donald Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Poll
Do you think the Gulf of Mexico should have been renamed to Gulf of America?
Current Results

Do you think the Gulf of Mexico should have been renamed to Gulf of America?

  • Yes
    11%
  • No
    87%
  • I didn't know it was changed
    3%

A Change.org petition asks lawmakers to rename the Long Island Sound as the Gulf of Connecticut.

"America has long ignored the greatness of CONNECTICUT! Such as being the pizza capital of the WORLD!!!" the Change.org petition reads.

The joke petition had nearly 500 signatures by Thursday evening, Feb. 13.

Gov. Ned Lamont also took a shot at Trump’s presidential edict with his own rebranding suggestion. On Twitter, the Democrat posted a map with a photo of Long Island Sound crossed out and renamed Connecticut Sound.

He jokingly told news outlets that the name had a "real ring to it."

"I think so, why not? I mean, I've got a president who’s renaming things whenever he wants to," Lamont said. "I think ‘Long Island Sound’ is a little dated. ‘Connecticut Sound’ has got a real ring to it."

to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE