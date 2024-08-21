Ohio Couple Who Mistakenly Joined Fairfield Library Reading Challenge, Come To Visit

Fairfield Town Librarian Scott Jarzombek said the couple had no idea how far their participation would take them.

When a Google search of Fairfield County Library summer programs brought up the theme “What Does the Fox Read?” Andrew was all in.

Jarzombek said that he had an affinity for foxes and had attended a recent Fox concert in Norway, so he and his wife, Annie, proceeded to sign up and log their reading minutes.

It wasn’t long before they realized that instead of entering a program in Fairfield, Ohio—just an hour away from their home in Powell--they had entered one 600 miles away in Connecticut.

Andrew contacted the Connecticut library to ask if they were still eligible for Challenge prizes, although they were not Connecticut residents, and library staff gave them the green light to proceed.

Having completed the Reading Challenge this month, the couple embarked on a nine-hour road trip to collect their prizes and, on Friday, Aug. 9, visited both branches of the Fairfield Public Library and some other sites in Fairfield.

Once back in Ohio, Andrew left the library system a glowing Google review, calling both the town and the Library “amazing” and thanking staff for the “warm welcome” and “a fun adventure.”

“This was a first for us here at FPL,” said Library Branch Manager Nancy Sweeney. “We welcome the participation of such dedicated readers and appreciate that Andrew and Annie were willing to ‘go the distance’—literally—to complete the program and visit our fantastic libraries in person. It was a great way to cap off yet another successful Summer Reading Challenge in Fairfield!”

All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register or for more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256-3160.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.