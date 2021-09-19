UConn Graduate Dies At Age 27

A University of Connecticut graduate has died at the age of 27.

Jared Anil Jaquez died on Monday, Sept. 6, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe created for Jaquez's family has received $18,862 in donations, passing its $10,000 goal.

"Jared Jaquez was a person who brought joy and laughter to everyone he met and lived life to the fullest," organizers said. "Any type of donations will help Jared's family pay for the funeral services and other expenses. God bless and thank you."

Jaquez, who grew up in West Hartford, graduated from William Hall High School before pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism at UConn, his obituary said.

After graduating from UConn in 2019, he began to pursue a law degree at the Thomas Jefferson Law School in San Diego.

According to his obituary, Jaquez loved snowboarding and his passion led him to travel to mountaintops across the United States.

A viewing was held at the Ahern Funeral Home in Hartford on Friday, Sept. 17. A memorial service in Hindu Rites was held at his parents' home the following day.

