Fairfield's Ann Monk, 87, Was Founding Member Of Town's Gaelic-American Club

Ann (Monahan) Monk, age 87, of Fairfield and beloved wife of the late George S. Monk, died Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sturges Ridge in Fairfield.

Born in Lissycasey, County Clare, Ireland, she came to the United States in 1950. Being the wife of a career Air Force veteran, Ann lived in many areas throughout George’s 21-year career, finally settling in Fairfield in 1972.

Ann worked for many years as an LPN at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital and also in private duty. She was a founding member of the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield and could often be seen registering members and guests at the door. She loved traveling the world and often returned to her native Ireland to visit her many family and friends there.

She will fondly be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be sadly missed by her two children: David Monk and his wife, Suzanne, of Fairfield and Carole Anzolletti and her husband, Joseph, of Naugatuck; five grandchildren: Drue, Dustin, Markus, Julianne and Lindsey and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Kate Griffin and brothers, Thomas, Patrick, Timothy, Vincent, Christopher and Martin Monahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, which is located at 1719 Post Road in Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home at 39 South Benson Road in Fairfield.

The Mass will also be streamed and can be viewed here.

In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Ann’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Sturges Ridge for the great care and compassion provided to Ann during her stay there.

