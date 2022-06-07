Fairfield Native Killed In Crash Remembered As ‘Loyal Friend'

Support is on the rise for the widow and two children left behind by a Fairfield County native killed in a crash.

Stephen Pease died October 23, 2021 at the age of 34 when his motorcycle crashed on a highway in Garden City, South Carolina, according to police.

Pease’s motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, police said.

Family and friends gathered at St. Ann Church in Bridgeport Sunday, June 5, for a celebration of life for the “accomplished athlete and skilled entrepreneur,” according to his obituary.

Born in New Haven, Pease was raised in Fairfield, where he was an avid baseball player, wrestler, rugby player, and football player, his memorial said.

After high school it was off to Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in Conway, South Carolina, where Pease played on the rugby team and earned co-captain status, his obituary said.

The team went undefeated that year and won the National Championship.

CCU was also where Pease met his future wife, Kristy, with whom he had two children, Rylee and Charley, according to his memorial.

“Anyone that knew Stephen could tell you that he was a hardworking man who never met a stranger and would gladly offer the shirt off his back to anyone in need,” his obituary said.

“He was kind and loyal and would valiantly take on any problem or obstacle, head on.”

Just days after his death, more than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Suck Bang Blow (SBB), the bar that Pease co-owned in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, according to WPDE TV.

"From Connecticut to CCU to SBB Stephen made an impact with love showing compassion and loyalty to everyone he befriended," said Stephen Paul, who organized a GoFundMe campaign on the family's behalf.

As of Tuesday, June 7, the campaign had raised more than $40,000.

"Stephen will be missed by many and forgotten by none," Paul said.

