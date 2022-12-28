Woman Charged For Stabbing At I-95 Rest Stop In Fairfield

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught.

State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.

When troopers arrived they found a man bleeding profusely pointing to a woman who he identified as Long Island resident Kristin Allen, age 35, as the person who stabbed him, state police said.

As medical aid was being provided to the victim Allen, of Sound Beach in Suffolk County, walked away towards the rear of the rest area, leaving the scene, state police said.

Troopers provided first aid to the victim by applying two tourniquets, to stop the bleeding from several lacerations to the right arm and right leg.

The wounded man told troopers Allen, his live-in girlfriend, was upset, which led to a verbal dispute and escalated to Kristin stabbing him, state police said.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said after the victim was sent to the hospital, troopers discovered that Allen was gone and could not be located.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, troopers returned to the rest stop and located Allen who was standing outside, state police said.

She was arrested without incident and charged with assault and breach of peace.

Allen is being held at the York Correctional Facility on a $100,000, which she could not make.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

