Tropical Storm: Widespread Reports Of Damage In Hard-Hit Fairfield County

There are widespread reports of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias throughout hard-hit Fairfield County, with dangerous winds causing toppled trees and power lines, leading to numerous road closures and thousands of outages.

Rainfall wrapped up in the area by about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, with less rain falling than expected due to the rapid pace of the system. Strong winds are expected to continue through much of the evening.

At 1:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Norwalk, moving north at 70 mph.

That led to a Thunderstorm Warning being issued for Norwalk, Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton, Danbury and New Fairfield through 2:15 p.m. as the cell raced through that part of the county.

In Ridgefield and Redding, numerous downed trees were reported on major roadways in town.

In Norwalk, crews from the Public Works, Fire and Police departments are busy responding to reports of trees and wires down and road closures throughout Norwalk, the city's Department of Emergency Management said early Tuesday evening.

"Crews had to be pulled off the road for a short period due to safety concerns, but are working hard to clear the roads and remove debris," the department said.

More than 10,400 outages in Norwalk have been reported to Eversource and all territory served by SNEW is without power, according to the department.

"At this time there is no estimate for restoration, but information continues to come in and residents should plan to be without power for a few days," according to the department.

There were multiple trees and wires down and debris at city parks. Calf Pasture, Veterans Park and Cranbury Park will be closed Wednesday, August 5 so the area can be safely cleared.

Traffic lights are out throughout Norwalk and residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and allow crews to safely work.

While many residents may want to walk outside to survey the damage, it's important to remember that debris can be dangerous, the department said, noting that downed trees and limbs can contain wires and other hazards. Some wires may still have a current and can dangerous to adults, pets and children.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.