Tropical Storm Isaias Update: These Fairfield County Towns Most Affected By Power Outages

Some Fairfield County communities fared better than others as Tropical Storm Isaias raged through the region, leaving millions of East Coasters without power.

Eversource was working to respond to thousands of reported outages as of 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 after the storm toppled trees and sent power lines and poles flying across roadways.

Many of the towns hit hardest were in the area of the county covered by a Tornado Warning issued around 1:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At 1:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Norwalk, moving north at 70 mph.

That led to the warning being issued for Norwalk, Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton, Danbury and New Fairfield.

In total, Eversource had 277,089 of its 1,281,259 customers reporting outages as 5 p.m. approached on Tuesday.

A breakdown of municipalities reporting the highest number of outages to Eversource in Fairfield County as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday:

Danbury: 12,545;

Westport: 11,724;

Norwalk: 10,423;

Stamford: 9,002;

Newtown: 8,523;

Ridgefield: 6,619;

Greenwich: 6,595;

New Canaan: 6,228;

Bethel: 5,578;

Monroe: 4,804;

Brookfield: 4,758;

Wilton: 4,097;

Weston: 3,621;

Redding: 3,464;

Darien: 1,710;

New Fairfield: 1,710;

Sherman: 306;

Fairfield: 32.

United Illuminated was also dealing with 929 outages in Connecticut, which impacted 15,661 customers in Fairfield, ahead of Bridgeport (9,227), Stratford (8,744), Shelton (7,923), Trumbull (7,110), and Easton (2,856),

While wind gusts peaked near 80 mph, sustained winds of approximately 50 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph are expected to continue into the evening, while Metro-North service remains temporarily suspended.

In total, nearly three million East Coasters had their power knocked out by the tropical storm.

Rainfall wrapped up in the area by about 4 p.m. Tuesday, with less rain falling than expected due to the rapid pace of the system. Strong winds are expected to continue through much of the evening.

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

