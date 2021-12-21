Thousands Raised For Wife Of Former Longtime CT Resident Who Died At Age 30

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars for the wife of a former longtime Connecticut resident who died unexpectedly at age 30.

A GoFundMe created for Megan Harris, the wife of the late Michael Freilich, has received $4,534 of its $10,000 goal as of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Freilich, who grew up in West Hartford and later moved to Oneonta, New York, died in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 17, according to his obituary.

Freilich and Harris got married in July after meeting and falling in love during college, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser was organized by Harris' sister, Emily, to support Harris' education and to help her with the plans she and her husband made together.

"Megan is currently a full time nursing student who needs our help," the post reads. "She lost the love of her life, her soul mate and best friend. Mike was Megans financial support while she was able to focus on school. She wants to continue school, she wants to finish what her and Mike set out to do together."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.