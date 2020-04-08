Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Tropical Storm Isaias: Metro-North Suspends Service Due To High Winds, Hazardous Conditions
Thousands In Connecticut Without Power As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Area

Zak Failla
The Eversource outage map at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Eversource outage map at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: Eversource

Thousands of Connecticut residents are without power as Tropical Storm Isaias brings whipping winds and rain to the region, toppling trees limbs and power lines.

Eversource was reporting that 2,879 of its 1,281,259 Connecticut customers were without power as of 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. United Illuminated was reporting seven outages impacting 2,091 of its customers.

In Fairfield County, Eversource had 544 customers without power in Greenwich, followed by Wilton (539), Stamford (374), Westport (218), Weston (117), and Norwalk (107).

Outages were also reported in Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, New Canaan, New Fairfield, Newtown, Redding, and Ridgefield.

At 1:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Norwalk, moving north at 70 mph. That led to a Tornado Warning being issued for Norwalk, Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton, Danbury and New Fairfield until 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The majority of UI's outages are in Hamden (1,994), though they were reporting outages in Bridgeport, Fairfield, and Stratford.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the region.

