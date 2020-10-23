Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Third Vehicle In Two Years Rams Into Fairfield County Restaurant

A photo of the tractor-trailer after it struck the side of King's Restaurant in Newtown. Photo Credit: Newton Police Department

The third vehicle in less than two years barrelled into a Fairfield County restaurant that is situated at a tricky intersection, said police. 

Police cordoned off the area of Route 24, also known as South Main Street in Newtown, to conduct an investigation after the incident around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. 

According to The Newtown Bee, the crash pushed the entire King's Restaurant structure at 271 South Main Street about 18 inches off its foundation. 

The publication reported that driver Jorge Delgado-Cardenas, who failed to negotiate a turn onto Button Shop Road, had to be extricated from the empty trailer, but was able to walk on his own and was minimally injured after he was freed.

"The issue is that the state did not align the lanes at Buttonshop when you head north. You enter the intersection heading north and suddenly the lane jumps four feet to the right. So then you try to adjust quickly—with a big rig, too quickly," said Anthony Filato in response to a report of the incident on the police department's Facebook page.

A restaurant employee confirmed that the establishment would be closed for the foreseeable future. 

In September of 2019, a tractor-trailer overturned after narrowly missing the restaurant while customers were dining outside. An SUV also narrowly missed restaurant patrons after swerving into the restaurant to avoid a crash with another vehicle in March of 2019.

