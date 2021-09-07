'The Loss We Have Suffered Is Immeasureable': Family Of Late CT Trooper Reacts To Tragedy

The family of Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl, who died in the line of duty after his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters from Storm Ida, has released a statement.

Connecticut State Police reported that Mohl died on Thursday, Sept. 2, after his vehicle was swept away while patrolling in Litchfield County.

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers," the statement from his family reads. "The loss we have suffered is immeasurable. Brian was an incredible person. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough.

Mohl served in the department for more than 26 years, a role his family said that he loved.

"Even though Brian was committed to his work he always found a way to put his family life first. He never lost sight of that. If he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with us," his family said. "Brian’s love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor, and warmth."

Read the full statement here.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the Hartford Yard Goats paid tribute to Mohl at a game, observing a moment of silence and displaying a photo of Mohl.

Thank you, Hartford Yard Goats for honoring Sgt. Mohl. Posted by Connecticut State Police on Sunday, September 5, 2021

“Every line of duty death is heartbreaking and the loss of Sgt. Mohl is no different," Colonel Stavros Mellekas, Commanding Officer of the State Police, said in a statement on Thursday. "He was outside, in the middle of the night, in horrendous conditions, patrolling the Troop L area. He was doing a job he loved and he was taken much too soon."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.