Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Thousands in Connecticut are without power the morning after storms rolled through the region knocking down utility poles and downing trees.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, Eversource was reporting that 3,883 of the company’s 1.29 million Connecticut customers were still in the dark, with some municipalities reporting hundreds of outages.

The United Illuminating Company was also reporting 10 active outages impacting 63 of its customers in Connecticut.

According to Eversource, these areas were still reporting outages:

Westport: 944;

Darien: 777;

Greenwich: 380;

Stamford: 257;

Ridgefield: 246;

Norwalk: 208;

Norfolk: 172;

Branford: 143;

Sharon: 86;

Ledyard: 82;

Madison: 80;

Danbury: 76;

Waterford: 64;

Harwington: 62;

Litchfield: 48;

New Canaan: 45;

New London: 44;

Bridgewater: 43;

Stonington: 28;

Groton: 24;

Cornwall: 20;

New Milford: 16;

Roxbury: 5.

No estimated time of complete restoration has been provided by the company.

“Our crews have been working as quickly and safely as possible to clear and repair damage caused by the strong winds,” the company announced. “Please report any outages by 800-286-2000 or (online). Stay away from downed wires and report them to 911.”

