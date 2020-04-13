Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Fairfield County

Thousands are without power in Fairfield County as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 70 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 29,787 of Eversource’s 1,279,556 customers were without power, while the United Illuminating Company was reporting 27 outages impacting 783 of its 337,094 Connecticut customers.

In Fairfield County, the most outages were reported in:

Norwalk (1,248);

Newtown (1,126);

Danbury (590);

Stamford (448);

Stratford (420);

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.