Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

News

Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020.
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo Credit: Eversource

Thousands are without power in Fairfield County as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 70 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 29,787 of Eversource’s 1,279,556 customers were without power, while the United Illuminating Company was reporting 27 outages impacting 783 of its 337,094 Connecticut customers.

In Fairfield County, the most outages were reported in:

  • Norwalk (1,248);
  • Newtown (1,126);
  • Danbury (590);
  • Stamford (448);
  • Stratford (420);

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.