Stay Safe, Stay Home: Connecticut Issues Order To Non-Essential Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Connecticut is ordering all workers at non-essential businesses in the state to stay at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and other necessary businesses will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants will still be able to provide takeout services.

Further clarification on what industries are classified as "non-essential" will be forthcoming by the state, along with when the measure takes effect. A similar measure announced in New York Friday morning goes into effect Sunday night, March 22.

Connecticut residents are being advised to stay inside unless necessary, such as trips to get food or medicine. (See image above.)

The number of positive cases of the virus continues to climb in Connecticut. Here are the latest numbers, released by Lamont late Friday afternoon.

Fairfield County's 122 cases represent 63 percent of the total of 194 in Connecticut.

Fairfield County: 122

Hartford County: 29

Litchfield County: 8

Middlesex County: 5

New Haven County: 23

New London County: 1

Tolland County: 4

Windham County: 2

Total: 194

