Breaking News: These Fairfield County Communities Most Affected By Power Outages
Some Schools In Fairfield County Are Closed Due To COVID, Power Outages

Kathy Reakes
Schools throughout Fairfield County are closed due to loss of power from powerful storms with strong wind gusts that moved through the area and new COVID-19 cases at other schools.
The storm roared through the county on Sunday evening, Nov. 15, causing thousands of power outages and downed trees and utility wires.

In Norwalk, Ponus Ridge Middle School, Jefferson Elementary at Ponus, and Norwalk Early Childhood Center, and Wolfpit Elementary are closed due to power outages. 

Nathan Hale Middle School, Roton Middle School, and West Rocks Middle School are closed due to COVID-19 exposure, district officials said.

In Darien, all schools are closed due to power outages and other effects of the storm.

In Redding, Joel Barlow Middle School has a total school closing due to a power outage.

Bethel Public Schools are expecting a two-hour delay due to the impact of the storm and loss of power and trees blocking roadways, the district said.

All Bridgeport Schools are closed due to staffing concerns due to a switch to all remote learning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Additional schools may close due to power outages, check with your local school for additional information. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

