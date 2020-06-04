Some Fairfield County Businesses Board Up Doors, Windows Due To Looting Threats

Some stores in Connecticut are taking precautions and boarding up doors and windows of their businesses as civil unrest continues to grow in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Protests erupted across the nation in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week with one officer now facing a second-degree murder charge and three other officers now charged with aiding and abetting murder.

While most protests have been peaceful, some took advantage of the upheaval, looting, and destroying some businesses.

There have been threats made by fear mongers on social media by some encouraging people to break in and rob businesses throughout Connecticut, leading to business owners to take emergency measures.

In response, businesses such as Tiffany’s and Lulu Lemon in Westport have boarded up their storefronts, much to the chagrin of State Sen. Will Haskell.

“Hey @lululemon and @TiffanyAndCo, this is not productive," he posted on Twitter. "Our community is engaging in an honest, overdue, and peaceful conversation about race... and this is how you’ve responded. Please do better, and maybe join the conversation to see for yourself."

Some other businesses throughout Connecticut have also boarded-up storefronts, though many have since been taken down amid mostly peaceful protests.

There have been no reports of any arrests or property damage from any protests or looting.

