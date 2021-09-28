Silver Alert Issued For Missing 24-Year-Old CT Woman

Seen her?

A silver alert has been issued by police agencies in Connecticut as they attempt to locate a 24-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The Waterbury Police Department in New Haven County is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Magan Alejandro, age 24, who was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

Officials noted that Alejandro has medical conditions that could potentially require medication.

Alejandro was described as being approximately 5-foot-3 weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that she also has a tattoo with cursive lettering across her chest and shoulders.

Anyone with information regarding Alejandro’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau by calling (203) 574-6941 or Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

