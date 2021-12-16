Silver Alert Issued For 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In CT

Seen him?

A Silver Alert has been issued by police in Connecticut as they attempt to locate a missing 84-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

In New Haven County, the Hamden Police Department issued the alert for Thomas Passarello, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 8 at his home in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Route 15.

Police said that Passarello is approximately 6-foot tall, weighing 165 pounds, balding, with a medium complexion. Investigators noted that he is known to frequent the area of the Hamden Library and Shop Rite on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Passarello's whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Hamden Police Department by calling (203) 230-4000.

