Second Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Connecticut

A second Connecticut resident has tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Connecticut Department of Public Health State Laboratory identified a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 involving a second Connecticut resident on Monday, March 9.

More information regarding the second positive case will be available after the patient and family have been notified. The patient's place of residence in Connecticut has not yet been released.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut to two.

The first case, reported on Sunday, March 8, was a Fairfield County resident, in Wilton. That person is now at Danbury Hospital.

Prior to that, two employees who worked at hospitals in Danbury, Norwalk and Bridgeport and reside in New York tested positive.

The State Laboratory has completed tests of 56 individuals so far, with two positive and 54 tesing negative.

Over the weekend, the State Laboratory received a second COVID-19 test kit. This boosts the state’s testing capacity to allow for approximately 1,200 patients to be tested at the State Laboratory.

The lab can complete between 15 and 20 tests per day, and the kit provides for 600 individuals to be tested.

The COVID-19 testing capabilities at LabCorp have become fully operational. Quest Diagnostics is in the process of getting testing online and expects it to be available soon. All individuals being tested by these facilities must be referred by a physician in advance. Nobody should arrive at any of these facilities requesting to be tested.

Any positive test results that are conducted by each of these providers will be reported to DPH to be calculated and reported in the state’s testing data.

In New York state, there are 142 COVID-19 cases, the most in the nation, with 98 of those cases linked to a cluster in New Rochelle, in neighboring Westchester County.

