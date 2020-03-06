Protests Held Near Greenwich PD Headquarters, In New Canaan, Stamford

Peaceful protests broke out in Fairfield County as unrest over the peace-related death of George Floyd in the hands of police in Minneapolis continues to grow nationwide.

Dozens of protesters rallied near the Greenwich Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, June 2, chanting and interacting with police overseeing the event, which closed a stretch of Greenwich Avenue for a few hours.

A protest that drew more than 1,000 to Main Street in Danbury on Wednesday, June 3 spilled over to a stretch of I-84, causing its hour-long closures.

Other protests were due to start late Wednesday afternoon at New Canaan High School and Scalzi Park in Stamford.

As a precaution for the Greenwich protest, several businesses in the area boarded up their windows and storefronts, though there was no report of any violence or incidents involving protesters or police.

During the protest, Greenwich Police Chief James Heavey and First Selectman Fred Camillo met with the protesters and discussed their concerns, with the latter even handing out his cellphone number to some to allow the dialogue to continue after the protest.

“The Greenwich Police Department will always seek to join with those interested in dialogue about ensuring equity and fairness in the community,” the department said. “Our commitment as police officers is to uphold the U.S. and State Constitutions—impartially and unbiased for the protection of every single person. Together we can make a difference.”

Heavey added: “The Greenwich Police Department abhors all forms of police brutality and any action that deprives the people we serve their Constitutional rights or due process of law. We are sworn to protect each and every person, equally and fairly.”

According to reports, future protests are being planned this week in Greenwich, though specifics were not immediately available. Other protests have been and are being held in Fairfield County this week and throughout the state more than a week after Floyd’s death.

