Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bridgeport Park

A small plane had to make an emergency landing in a Fairfield County park.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, first responders in Bridgeport responded to a stretch of Seaside Park, where a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unexpected loss of fuel, officials said.

Crews from the Bridgeport fire and police departments, as well as American Medical Response, were all dispatched to the scene, with federal and state authorities reportedly on the way to assist in the investigation.

Police said that the incident remains active as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

