Number Of COVID-19 Cases In CT Climbs Past 1,000: Here's Latest Town Breakdown

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now more than 1,000 in Connecticut.

A total of 137 new positive cases give the state 1,012 cases. There have been 21 fatalities linked to the virus and 125 hospitalizations.

Thirteen of the fatalities have been in Fairfield County, which now has 607 cases. These towns have the most cases in the county: Westport 89, Norwalk 76, Danbury 69, Stamford 60, Greenwich 57, Ridgefield 43, Bridgeport 32, and Brookfield 24.

Here's the rundown of cases by county:

Fairfield County: 607 cases, 49 hospitalizations

Hartford County: 138 cases, 27 hospitalizations

Litchfield County: 44 cases, three hospitalizations

Middlesex County: 18 cases, five hospitalizations

New Haven County: 156 cases, 34 hospitalizations

New London County: 13 cases, two hospitalizations

Tolland County: 33 cases, five hospitalizations

Windham County: three cases, hospitalizations

Total cases: 1,012

More than 6,500 tests have been performed statewide.

