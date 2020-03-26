Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Supplies Grow Short In Connecticut As Lamont Asks For Disaster Declaration
News

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In CT Climbs Past 1,000: Here's Latest Town Breakdown

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now more than 1,000 in Connecticut.

A total of 137 new positive cases give the state 1,012 cases. There have been 21 fatalities linked to the virus and 125 hospitalizations.

Thirteen of the fatalities have been in Fairfield County, which now has 607 cases. These towns have the most cases in the county: Westport 89, Norwalk 76, Danbury 69, Stamford 60, Greenwich 57, Ridgefield 43, Bridgeport 32, and Brookfield 24.

Here's the rundown of cases by county:

  • Fairfield County: 607 cases, 49 hospitalizations
  • Hartford County: 138 cases, 27 hospitalizations
  • Litchfield County: 44 cases, three hospitalizations
  • Middlesex County: 18 cases, five hospitalizations
  • New Haven County: 156 cases, 34 hospitalizations
  • New London County: 13 cases, two hospitalizations
  • Tolland County: 33 cases, five hospitalizations
  • Windham County: three cases, hospitalizations

Total cases: 1,012

More than 6,500 tests have been performed statewide.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.