Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Testing Rate, Other New Data
News

Missing Mom Case: 'The Day Jennifer Disappeared' Premieres On NBC's Dateline

The show premieres Monday, July 20 at 10 p.m. on NBC. Video Credit: Dateline NBC

The case of missing Fairfield County missing mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos will be getting national attention once again.

Dulos was last seen around 8 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, after dropping off her children at a private school in New Canaan.

Police believe her late estranged husband, the late Fotis Dulos, laid in wait for the loving mother and killed her when she returned home, parking her vehicle in the garage.

Her body has never been found despite a massive search by New Canaan and Connecticut State Police.

The case is the subject of the latest episode of NBC's Dateline called "The Day Jennifer Disappeared." It premieres Monday, July 9 at 10 p.m. and features correspondent Dennis Murphy.

