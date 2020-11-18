Lifetime Danbury Resident ID'd As One Of Two Victims In Fatal CT Explosion

The second of two men who were killed in a steam pipe explosion at a Connecticut Veteran's hospital was identified as a lifetime Danbury resident.

Joe O'Donnell, 36, was a contractor from Mulvaney Mechanical employed by the West Haven Veteran's Hospital to repair the steam pipe, and was being assisted by a hospital employee before both were killed when the pipe exploded at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

Both victims of the fatal Nov. explosion have now been identified: on Nov. 17, West Haven Veteran's Hospital employee and retired SeaBee Eul T. Sims, Jr., of Milford, 60, was identified to the public by police.

The pipe burst in a maintenance building separate to the hospital, according to police, and hospital activities resumed normally despite the incident.

O'Donnell graduated from Danbury High School in 2002, and was known as "Joey O" and "Ocean Slayer" to his friends. An active man, he was known to enjoy ATV riding, hunting and especially fishing, according to Kicks 105.5.

O'Donnell was expecting a baby boy, who he conceived along with his wife Chrissy, in April of 2021.

Donations can be made toward O'Donnell's expenses via GoFundMe here.

"Joey was a fierce friend and great guy," reads the text of the fundraiser. "He worked hard every day whether he was on the job, helping a friend or doing what he loved most, fishing."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.