Lamont Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Firefighter Who Died After Falling Ill At Scene Of Blaze

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered that US and state flags be lowered to half-staff to honor a 26-year-old firefighter who died after falling ill while responding to a three-alarm blaze.

Lamont directed flags to be lowered until the date of Colin McFadden's burial, which has not been determined yet.

The Burlington Fire Department reported that McFadden suffered a medical emergency while responding to the fire in Litchfield County in the Town of New Hartford at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. He died on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Officials said doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that caused McFadden to collapse at the scene of the fire.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency.

"My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

Lamont added that all other flags, including municipal and corporate flags, should also be lowered during this time.

The governor's office will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

