'I've Never Won Anything This Big Before!' CT Man Claims $10K Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man is celebrating after he claimed a $10,000 lottery prize.

Jerry Cooney, of Hartford, used $20 to purchase some lottery tickets at Manousos Wine & Liquors in Wethersfield on Friday, Nov. 17, according to Connecticut Lottery.

When his winning "iHeart Radio Concert Cash" ticket was scanned at the store, an employee congratulated him, CT Lottery said.

"I'm thinking I won $10, maybe $20, but he stuck his hand out and shook my hand," he said. "Then he handed me the ticket with the $10,000 (claim receipt). I've never won anything this big before!"

