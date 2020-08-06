Isaias New Power Outage Update: These Fairfield County Communities Are Most Affected

More than 40 percent of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers remain in the dark days after Tropical Storm Isaias swiftly swept through the East Coast.

Two days after the storm tore through the region, bringing down trees and power lines, 533,439 in Connecticut remain without power as of midday Thursday, Aug. 6 as Eversource crews work around the clock to make repairs.

In Fairfield County, outages were still being reported in:

Danbury: 15,566;

Norwalk: 12,497;

Westport: 12,258;

Greenwich: 8,732;

Ridgefield: 7,830;

Newtown: 7,358;

Stamford: 6,823;

Monroe: 6,650;

New Canaan: 5,965;

Brookfield: 5,930;

Wilton: 5,449;

New Fairfield: 3,821;

Weston: 3,704;

Redding: 3,659;

Darien: 3,396;

Sherman: 1,812;

Canaan: 913;

Fairfield: 32;

Shelton: 1.

Eversource said on Twitter that it expects “multi-day outages” in areas hit the hardest by the storm.

Statewide, 535,936 of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers remain without power, with no confirmed time for a complete restoration.

“The impact from this storm, in terms of power outages, is greater than Superstorm Sandy. The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages and historic damage, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst said.

“We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while many people continue working from home during the pandemic,” Hayhurst added. “Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent pandemic protocols.”

