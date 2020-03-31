IDs Released For Teenage Girls Killed In CT Crash

Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two teenage girls who were killed during a crash on Route 9.

The crash took place around 10 p.m., Monday, March 30, on Route 9 South near the Cromwell exit, said the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said the crash occurred when the driver of the vehicle, Tavien Harris, 18, of Middletown, lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking an embankment and rolling over.

The girls, 14-year-old Sophia Brancaccio, and Chloe Russell, 16, both of Middletown, were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover, state police said.

Harris sustained a possible injury, according to state police.

Brancaccio, who was the front-seat passenger, was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

Russell was ejected from the vehicle and then hit and dragged by an unknown SUV-type vehicle for several hundred feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

The SUV left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098.

