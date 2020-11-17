Former Fairfield County Resident Sentenced For Distributing Heroin, Having Destructive Devices

A former Fairfield County resident is heading to prison after being sentenced for his role in a drug distribution ring and for possessing “destructive devices.”

Jesse Papcun, also known as “Steve,” 32, formerly of Stratford, was sentenced in Hartford district court to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing heroin in Connecticut.

In 2017, members of the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and Bridgeport Police Department began investigating individuals who were distributing narcotics in and around Bridgeport,” U.S. Attorney John Durham said.

The investigation determined that Antonio Small, Evan Sheffield, Louis McDowell, Christopher Rodriguez, Anthony Small, and others were distributing large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in the area.

Durham said that the investigation also found that that the co-conspirators were using Sheffield’s residence on Poplar Street in Bridgeport to store, process, and package drugs for street sale, and that they kept a firearm at his residence.

Papcun regularly received distribution quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Small and others and sold the drug to his own customers.

When Papcun was arrested on Nov. 6, 2018, a search of his home led to the seizure of drugs, items to process and package drugs for street sale, and two destructive devices.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Papcun pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin, and one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Papcun remains released on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to report to prison on Jan. 7, 2021.

Antonio Small, Sheffield, McDowell, Rodriguez, and Anthony Small have all pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Sheffield was sentenced to 97 months in prison. Antonio Small, McDowell, Rodriguez, and Anthony Small are all awaiting sentencing.

