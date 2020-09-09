Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
Former CT Postal Worker Admits To Stealing Cash, Gift Cards In Mail

Christina Coulter
A mail carrier in New Haven pleaded guilty to stealing over 100 pieces of mail and pocketing any cash or gift cards inside. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A New Haven mail carrier pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to stealing over 100 pieces of mail and pocketing any cash or gift cards inside.

Elizabeth Urbani, a 42-year-old West Haven resident, was released on a $50,000 bond after pleading guilty to the felony of theft of mail by a USPS employee, waiving her right to be indicted. She could face a maximum sentence of five years. 

The theft was discovered after multiple complaints in December of 2019 established a pattern of mail missing from individuals on Urbani's route. 

An investigation conducted by USPS, according to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham, revealed that Urbani had stolen at least 125 pieces of mail between January and February of 2020. 

Urbani will face sentencing on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Individuals who believe that their mail has been stolen can file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG or visiting uspsoig.gov/form/new-complaint-form.

