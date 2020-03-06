First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Connecticut

This story has been updated.

The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Connecticut.

"Tonight we learned that an employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, who is a resident of New York State, has tested positive for coronavirus," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The worker is a woman who lives in neighboring Westchester County, Lamont said at a 7:30 p.m. press conference in Danbury.

Connecticut health authorities said they believe the woman became infected in New York.

“This unfortunate news highlights the need for heightened preparedness – swift and strategic action to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said in a statement. "The CDC should immediately provide Connecticut with tests already promised now more necessary than ever.

"Other federal support should follow, such as reimbursement for local and state expenses, assistance for local health officials and first responders, and aid for small businesses.

"My thoughts are with the patient and prayers for a swift and complete recovery.”

In New York, there are 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in the NYC metropolitan area, with 34 in Westchester County, all linked to the county's first patient, a 50-year-old attorney who lives in New Rochelle.

Worldwide, cases of the COVID-19 virus have surpassed 100,000.

For more info on the coronavirus, check the Centers for Disease Control site.

