Fifth Death Related To COVID-19 Confirmed In Connecticut

A fifth death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been confirmed in Connecticut.

The person has been identified as a man in his 80s who was a resident at a nursing home in Stafford Springs in Tolland County. He received treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital, also located in Stafford Springs.

The other four COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut were Fairfield County. residents.

A total of 224 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide, with 140 of those cases in Fairfield County, accounting for 62.5 percent of the state's cases.

More than 3,100 people have been tested in Connecticut in both state and private laboratories.

Fifteen of Fairfield County's 140 have required hospitalizations (11 percent) while two of the 11 cases in Litchfield County have required hospitalizations (18 percent). Forty-three people have been hospitalized statewide.

Here is a breakdown of the cases per county:

Fairfield County: 140

Hartford County: 35

Litchfield County: 11

Middlesex County 6

New Haven County: 24

New London: 1

Tolland County: 5

Windham County: 2

Total cases: 224

