Fairfield Smoke/Vape Shop Employee Busted Selling Marijuana To Minors, Police Say

A Fairfield County smoke and vape shop employee was busted for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine products to juveniles and the business was shut down.

Israel Vigo, age 24, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5, following a continued extensive investigation led by police in the Town of Fairfield at the Rose Smoke and Vape Shop located at 2035 Black Rock Turnpike.

According to Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police, throughout the past several months, police continued to receive numerous complaints that underage children were continuing to purchase marijuana and nicotine products from the store, even after the arrest and previous search warrant conducted in June.

Working in collaboration with the state Department of Labor and Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Crime Investigation Division, detectives confirmed that underage children were in fact purchasing these items from the store, Paris said.

On Oct. 5, police seized several items of evidence, which include packages of suspected marijuana and packaging along with un-taxed tobacco, and marijuana vape products, Paris added.

Vigo, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of greater than one kilogram of marijuana (2.2. pounds)

Sale of marijuana

Operation of a drug factory

Possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The state Department of Labor suspended the business operations of the vape shop effective immediately, Paris said.

“The Fairfield Police would like to thank the public for their tips and information in this case so that police can ensure that these individuals are held responsible for their actions," Paris added.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation with additional arrests expected.

