Fairfield County Now Has 69 COVID-19; Lamont Closes Barbershops, Salons

There are now 96 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut, but state health officials estimate the actual number could be nearly 100 times as high.

Seventy-two percent of those cases are in Fairfield County, which has 69 cases.

Gov. Ned Lamont also announced on Thursday, March 19 that he is immediately issuing an executive order directing the closure of barbershops, hair salons and nail salons.

It was also announced that four police officers in Hartford who returned from personal travel to Spain on Tuesday, March 10, have tested COVID-19 positive.

At the time they departed for the trip, Spain was not on the CDC's list of countries with coronavirus advisories at that time.

The officers have been quarantined and the city of Hartford has banned gatherings of 10 or more people.

Here's the breakdown of positive cases by county:

Fairfield County 69

Hartford County 11

New Haven County 10

Litchfield County 5

Middlesex County 1

For more on the outbreak, check the Connecticut Health Department's COVID-19 page here.

