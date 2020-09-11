CT USPS Employee Sentenced For Stealing $40K In Money Orders

A Litchfield County postal worker was sentenced to five years of probation for embezzling nearly $40,000 in postal money orders, according to the office of United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham.

Keith Sanford of Litchfield, 33, allegedly issued 139 postal money orders worth $39,937.02 in total to himself and his associates between April and December of 2018.

Between July of 2017 and December of 2018, Sanford was employed by USPS and cycled between post offices in West Granby, Granby and East Hartland.

Probation was extended to Sanford on the condition that he repaid the sum of the monies he stole. He was charged with the felony of theft of government property, and pled guilty on June 2.

