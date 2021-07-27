CT Residents Asked To Limit Outdoor Activities Due To Particles In Air From Western Wildfires

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is alerting residents, as air particles from the Western wildfires could cause unhealthy conditions in the state.

The department issued the alert on Tuesday, July 27, for all Connecticut counties except Litchfield County. Residents are asked to limit outdoor activities until 11 on Tuesday night.

Officials said a smoke plume from the wildfires passed over the state produced unhealthy fine particle levels on Monday, July 26. The particles have been slow to disperse in the area.

The department is asking those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to take the following steps to limit exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

All other residents are asked to take the following steps:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

