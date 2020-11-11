CT Man Sentenced For Stealing $14M From Charity For Veterans

An attorney was sentenced to three-and-half years in prison for stealing $1.4 million from an area charity he organized.

Litchfield County resident Kevin Creed, 59, of the Town of Litchfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release upon his release, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Creed was an attorney who operated the Creed Law Firm in Bristol.

The Fisher House Foundation is a national organization that builds comfort homes on the grounds of military and Veteran Affairs medical centers where military veterans and their families can stay for no cost while undergoing treatment at Veteran Affairs hospitals.

In 2010, Creed established a charity called the Friends of Fisher House Connecticut, the purported purpose of which was to raise funds to support the building and maintenance of a Fisher House comfort home in West Haven.

Creed solicited donations for the Friends of Fisher House from corporations and individuals.

He solicited funds at fairs, carnivals, and supermarkets, and also held fundraising events, including the Bristol half-marathon and a 10-kilometer foot race, based on the representation that the money raised would support the construction and operation of the West Haven Fisher House, the documents show.

While Friends of Fisher House Connecticut made a $1 million donation in 2015 to assist with the financing of the construction of the Fisher House West Haven, Creed used his position to take approximately $1.4 million that had been raised for the organization and use it for both personal and law firm expenses, the U.S. Attorney said.

Creed has also been ordered to make full restitution.

On Friday, August 28, Creed pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Creed, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on February 10, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.