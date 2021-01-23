Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Handguns

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut man was sentenced to four-and-half years in prison for illegal possession of handguns by a convicted felon.
A Connecticut man has been sentenced to four-and-half years in prison for illegally possessing two firearms.

Carlos Barnes, also known as "Buddha," age 29, of New Haven, was sentenced to prison time in addition to three years of supervised release on Thursday, Jan. 21, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Hamden Police arrested Barnes after they found him in possession of a Taurus Millennium G2 9mm handgun and a Springfield XD-40 .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Prior to October 2019, Barnes was convicted in state court of carrying a pistol without a permit, sale of illegal drugs, and robbery in the first degree.

 It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Barnes has been detained since his arrest. 

He pleaded guilty in July to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

