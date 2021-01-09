CT Man Known As 'Crack Baby,' Sentenced For Selling Drugs

A Connecticut gang member and drug dealer known as “Crack Baby” will spend more time behind bars for allegedly selling fentanyl and crack.

East Hartford resident Jose “Crack Baby” Restrepo was sentenced this week to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine in Connecticut, with the first three months of supervised release to be served in home confinement.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that last year the FBI Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force was investigating a criminal drug ring being run by members of the Latin Kings and Los Solidos street gangs, the latter of which Restrepo is a member of.

According to Durham, the FBI investigation found that Restrepo and other drug members sold in Hartford and other surrounding communities.

In March last year, investigators learned that Restrepo was feuding with other Los Solidos members and selling drugs in East Hartford, where federal law enforcement agents made controlled purchases of crack and fentanyl from him.

Restrepo, 39, who has previously been arrested for drug and federal weapons charges, was arrested on March 17 last year, at which point he was in possession of approximately 200 bags of fentanyl.

Restrepo has been detained since his arrest and he pleaded guilty last August to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base.

