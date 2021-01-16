CT Man Known As 'Buck' Charged For Murder Of 21-Year-Old

A 30-year-old man already behind bars for distributing heroin is facing life in prison or the death penalty after being charged with a drug-related murder of a man in Hartford nearly seven years ago.

Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” has been charged for his role in the murder of Valentin Santos Jr., 21, in Hartford, on Aug. 12, 2013.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that on Sept. 24 last year, a federal grand jury indicted Williams-Bey with murder for the shooting death of Santos, allegedly in relation and to further his drug trafficking.

Durham said that the murder was done “deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation.”

Williams-Bey, formerly of East Windsor, has been detained since his arrest in February 2017 and is currently serving a federal sentence on drug charges, Durham noted. He made his first appearance on the new charges this week and pleaded not guilty via teleconference.

If convicted, Durham said that Williams-Bey faces a mandatory term of life in prison or death, if the government seeks the death penalty. No return court date has been announced.

