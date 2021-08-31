CT Aquarium Says Another Beluga Whale 'Extremely Ill' Weeks After Another Whale's Death

Mystic Aquarium is reporting that one of its beluga whales has fallen "extremely ill" weeks after the death of another whale at the aquarium.

The Connecticut aquarium reported on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that testing revealed that the female whale has low white blood cell count and gastrointestinal issues. The whale arrived at the aquarium from Canada in May.

"The veterinarian team is monitoring the beluga around the clock and is exploring every treatment option available to help her recover," the aquarium said. "Mystic Aquarium has additionally reached out to beluga experts from across the country who are making the journey to the facility to assist with the situation."

The news comes after the aquarium announced the death of a male beluga whale with a preexisting medical issue.

"While he had shown signs of improvement from a gastrointestinal condition, we are deeply saddened to share that he passed away this morning," Mystic Aquarium said on Friday, Aug. 6. "This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas."

As of Friday, Aug. 27, Mystic Aquarium said there were no significant changes to the sick female whale's condition. The aquarium said it hopes to welcome additional experts in the coming days.

